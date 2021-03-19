Comedians in Greenwood use concert to spotlight fight against multiple sclerosis

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Four comedians will hit the stage at Greenwood’s Sterling Event Center to help support people battling Mutliple Sclerosis and other chronic illnesses.

The event is in honor of March being Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month. Organizer Dennis Tooley from Gutty’s Comedy Club, who has multiple sclerosis, tries each year to put on at least one event during March to help those looking for a cure. Plus, it’s a chance to show people fighting multiple sclerosis that there’s some hope in laughter.

“Just because they are struggling with an illness doesn’t need to define them,” he said. “If they can find the laughter, if they can find the funny in every day situations and they can still smile and laugh it helps you get through those difficult days.”

They’ll be raising money for the nonprofit MS Warriors and Support Angels. Doors open at 7 p.m. Friday with the first comedian at 8 p.m.