Entertainment

Conner Prairie ‘broadening the stories we can share,’ to spend $24M

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Conner Prairie museum said Friday it’s spending up to $24 million on new projects.

Money will be spent on an enhanced museum experiences that will include more hands-on exhibits and dedicated spots for local artists.

The outdoor portion of the museum will also get a permanent exhibit that is set to open in summer 2023. The exhibit will focus on African American culture from the pre-Colonial period to present day.

Andrew Bradford, vice president and chief advancement officer for the Fishers museum, said, “We are broadening the stories we can share with the community, deepening the ways in which we engage with our patrons, and taking bold steps as we become the museum our community of tomorrow is seeking.”

“This new space will allow us to broaden the storytelling at Conner Prairie to include the history of all Hoosiers.”

Conner Prairie also says it will soon display limited exhibits from the Smithsonian Institution.