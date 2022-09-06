Entertainment

Conner Prairie’s in search of the best scarecrows

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — If you’re a Conner Prairie fan, you can win tickets to upcoming events by building the best scarecrow.

All scarecrow entries will be displayed at the living history museum off Allisonville Road north of 131st Street as part of its Headline Horseman Festival from Oct. 6-30.

Here are some of the rules:

The contest is open to groups, individuals and families.

Multiple entries may be submitted; however, exhibitors can only win one prize.

An audience vote will choose the top three scarecrows.

Scarecrows must have a vertical support of wood attached to the back of the body (2-inch-by-2-inch post preferred). Scarecrows cannot be taller than 6 feet and cannot weigh over 15 pounds.

Entry deadline is 5 p.m. Sept. 23. Scarecrows must be dropped off Oct. 3-4 and picked up Nov. 3-4.

The first-place winners will received five Balloon Voyage tickets, five tickets to A Merry Prairie Holiday, and a $100 gift card to the Conner Prairie Store. Second place will will the same tickets, and third place will win only the Balloon Voyage tickets.

Sign up to enter scarecrows online.

Here is a photo gallery of some past winners.