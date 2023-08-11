Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Contest of student marching bands to stay in Indianapolis through 2033

A marching band of student musicians performs in Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis-headquartered Drum Corps International and Visit Indy on Thursday announced a multiyear contract extension.

The longstanding partnership establishes the DCI World Championships and the SoundSport International Music & Food Festival through 2033.

Thursday marked the 15th anniversary of the city hosting the DCI World Championships, which features marching ensembles for student musicians and performers.

Organizers say the 2023 attendance is expected to be approximately 33,000, and the events will generate $16 million in economic impact for the city.

Dan Acherson, chief executive officer of Drum Corps International, said, “We’ve been here for 15 years and that keeps us here for 25 years. It’s been an incredible partnership.”

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Parent coach gives perspective on...
UnPhiltered /
Indianapolis in top 25 cities...
Business /
Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver...
Indianapolis Colts /
Health Spotlight: Helping weak bones...
Medical /
Beech Grove mayor calls for...
Local News /
2 hurt in crash of...
Local News /
Kelsey Mitchell scores 24 points,...
Indiana Fever /
Indiana Silver Alert declared for...
Local News /