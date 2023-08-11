Contest of student marching bands to stay in Indianapolis through 2033

A marching band of student musicians performs in Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis-headquartered Drum Corps International and Visit Indy on Thursday announced a multiyear contract extension.

The longstanding partnership establishes the DCI World Championships and the SoundSport International Music & Food Festival through 2033.

Thursday marked the 15th anniversary of the city hosting the DCI World Championships, which features marching ensembles for student musicians and performers.

Organizers say the 2023 attendance is expected to be approximately 33,000, and the events will generate $16 million in economic impact for the city.

Dan Acherson, chief executive officer of Drum Corps International, said, “We’ve been here for 15 years and that keeps us here for 25 years. It’s been an incredible partnership.”