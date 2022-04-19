Cool Creek Park announces performers in summer concerts

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Flying Toasters, Toy Factory and Josh Kaufman will be among performers at the summer concert series in Cool Creek Park, Hamilton County Parks and Recreation announced Monday.
Tickets for six concerts will be sold at MyHamiltonCountyParks.com. No information was provided Monday on the cost of tickets for the performances.
Food and beverages will be sold at the concerts:
- June 17: The Flying Toasters.
- June 24: Fleetwood Gold.
- July 1: Toy Factory.
- July 15: The Nauti Yachtys, featuring Kaufman, a former winner of “The Voice” from Indianapolis.
- July 22: Stella Luna and the Satellites.
- Aug. 5: 45 RPM.