Country star Morgan Wallen arrested for throwing chair from top of Nashville bar

NASHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Country star Morgan Wallen was arrested on Monday for allegedly throwing a chair from the top of a bar in Nashville, just days after his Indy concerts at the Lucas Oil Stadium, police say.

Wallen, 30, was arrested in the early morning hours on three counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct for throwing a chair from the rooftop of Chiefs Bar on Sunday night, according to a post on X from the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Officers spoke with bar staff and witnesses and reviewed security footage, which all confirmed Wallen’s alleged actions, news outlets stated from an affidavit.

According to a police report, witnesses watched him pick up a chair, throw it over the roof, and laugh about it. The chair landed on Broadway Street, close to two MNPD officers.

Wallen posted a bond of $15,250 and was released from Davidson County jail around 3:30 a.m., according to news outlets.