(WISH) — It’s been 30 years since the first episode of “Seinfeld” aired.

It aired on July 5, 1989 and ran for nine seasons and had 180 episodes.

The critically acclaimed sitcom won 10 Emmys, three Golden Globes, and six Screen Actors Guild awards.

“Seinfeld” went off the air in May 1998, in one of the longest and most extensively publicized finales in American television history.

More than 76 million people tuned in to watch the last episode.