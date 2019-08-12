Elton John is on stage during the first “Midsummer Party” hosted by John and David Furnish to raise funds for the Elton John Aids Foundation at the Villa Dorane on July 24, 2019, in Antibes, France. (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for EJAF)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Musician Elton John has rescheduled his concert at Bankers Life Fieldhouse due to customs issues.

The Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour show set for Oct. 25 has been moved to Oct. 26. Tickets will be honored for new date.

A statement issued Monday from the Fieldhouse and the tour’s press contact said the changed date will provide sufficient time for the tour’s extensive production to pass customs from Canada to the United States and arrive and unload in Indianapolis. John’s tour has shows in Toronto on Oct. 22 and 23.

The statement provided no information on how to get refunds on tickets, but said people can contact Ticketmaster or Bankers Life Fieldhouse for more information.

Remaining tickets for the show start at $384 each, for a seat in Row 12 of the top corner section of the Fieldhouse, according to Ticketmaster.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this required change,” the statement said.