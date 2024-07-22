Damien Center hosts art workshops to create mosaic for new building

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People can help create a new piece of art for the Damien Center this week.

The center is hosting eight workshops starting Monday. Volunteers can help create a 1,700-square-foot ceramic and glass mosaic that will be permanently displayed at the Damien Center’s new headquarters building.

The Damien Center is a care center for people in Indianapolis living with HIV and AIDS. Organizers say the mosaic is inspired by the National AIDS Memorial Quilt, first created in 1987.

Each workshop will be held at one of three Indianapolis locations:

The Damien Center, 26 N. Arsenal Ave.

Broad Ripple Ice Cream Station (BRICS), 901 E. 46th St.

Wapahani Art Center Studios, 1103 Kentucky Ave.

Art Workshop schedule:

Monday, 6-8 p.m.: Damien Center.

Wednesday, noon-5 p.m.: Damien Center.

Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon.: Damien Center.

Thursday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.: Broad Ripple Ice Cream Station.

Friday, 2-4 p.m.: Damien Center.

Friday, 5-9 p.m.: Wapahani Art Center Studios.

Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Wapahani Art Center Studios.

Sunday, July 28; 1-3 p.m.: Damien Center.



The Damien Center’s new 56,000-square-foot, three-story building is currently under construction at the corner of East Washington St. and Oriental Ave., adjacent to the nonprofit’s existing building at 26 N. Arsenal Ave. Leaders say the new building is expected to open in the first half of 2025.

More information about the art workshops can be found online.