Dance, smile, drink green beer: Casino to welcome Irish musicians

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — The Four Winds Casino South Bend is preparing the green beer to join area artists who will perform there on St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Tickets at $15 each will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for the St. Patrick’s Day Party on the night of March 15 at the Ribbon Town Conference and Event Center.

A news release issued Wednesday from the casino said handheld traditional Irish Fare including Ruebens and green beer will be available for purchase as the music plays. “This band will make you dance and smile … and drink!”

The band Irish Gemini will perform. The lead vocalist and guitar player, Jim Stanton, has played Irish music for over two decades. Joining him will be Chicago veteran bass player Eddie McDermott, Mishawaka drummer Mike Bruneau, and South Bend performer Mel Williams on tin flute and acoustic guitar.

The casino that belongs to the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians include a hotel, and rooms were available for purchase Wednesday.

The casino sits near the intersection of U.S. 31 and State Road 23 near South Bend.