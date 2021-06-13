Entertainment

David Archuleta comes out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community

David Archuleta performs at the 88th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade on Dec. 1, 2019, in Hollywood. (John Wolfsohn/Getty Images)
by: Rachel Trent, CNN
(CNN) — Singer-songwriter and former “American Idol” contestant David Archuleta says he is a part of the LGBTQIA+ community. But he says that shouldn’t mean he can’t be a person of faith, too.

In a lengthy Instagram post Saturday, Archuleta said he came out as gay to his family in 2014, but then had similar feelings for both genders, suggesting “a spectrum of bisexual.” He added he doesn’t “have too much sexual desires and urges as most people,” noting “asexual” is a term referred to people who “don’t experience sexual urges.”

Archuleta, 30, said it’s uncomfortable for him to share this personal aspect of his life, but he wanted to bring more awareness to people in a similar situation.

He said people shouldn’t have to choose between being LGBTQIA+ and believing in God.

“I just invite you to please consider making room to be more understanding and compassionate to those who are LGBTQIA+, and those who are a part of that community and trying to find that balance with their faith which also is a huge part of their identity like myself,” he wrote. “For me to find peace the reality has been to accept both are real things I experience and make who I am.”

