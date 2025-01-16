David Lynch, creator of ‘Twin Peaks’ and ‘Blue Velvet,’ dies at 78

Closeup of movie director David Lynch, looking through Panavision Panaflex movie camera as he directs filming of Wild at Heart on street location. (Photo by Acey Harper/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Famed film and television creator David Lynch has died at the age of 78, his Facebook page announced.

Lynch was probably best known for the quirky and groundbreaking television show “Twin Peaks”. He also was the creative mind behind films such as “Blue Velvet,” “Mulholland Drive,” “Eraserhead” and others.

In a message posted to the David Lynch Facebook page, his family said “It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch. We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, “Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole. It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.”

Lynch is known for his surrealist and experimental films, including “Eraserhead” (1977), “The Elephant Man” (1980), “Blue Velvet” (1986), and “Mulholland Drive” (2001). He has been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Director for several of his films, including “The Elephant Man” and “Mulholland Drive.” Lynch also co-created the TV series “Twin Peaks” (1990–91) and its film prequel, “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me” (1992). He has also worked as an actor, including in Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” (2022).

Lynch was diagnosed with emphysema in August 2024, which he attributed to his years of smoking, and could no longer direct in person. He had previously announced that he was working on existing projects, but his health condition prevented him from doing so.