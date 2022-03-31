Entertainment

Dead & Company, to perform at Ruoff Music Center during summer tour

(Photo Provided/Dead & Company via Twitter)
by: Divine Triplett
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Ruoff Music Center on Thursday announced the band Dead & Company will perform in Noblesville during their summer tour.

Dead & Company has many artists: Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti.

The performance will be held June 28.

Tickets will go on sale April 8. at 10 a.m.

Those interested in purchasing tickets can visit www.LiveNation.com. You can also sign up for early ticket registration at www.ticketmaster.com/deadandcompany2022.

