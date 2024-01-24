Deal to move WWE ‘Raw’ to Netflix

A replica of Ronda Rousey's WWE "Raw" women's championship belt is displayed in the Wrestling Revolution booth during Unicon 2021 at the World Market Center on Oct. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

STAMFORD, Conn. (WISH) — The WWE announced Tuesday that it was partnering long term with Netflix to bring “Raw” to the streaming service.

It’s a “major programming shift as Raw leaves linear television for the first time since its inception 31 years ago,” according to a news release from WWE.

WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings Inc. The deal will begin in January 2025.

“Netflix will be the exclusive new home of Raw in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Latin America, among other territories, with additional countries and regions to be added over time,” the release said. “WWE’s award-winning documentaries, original series and forthcoming projects will also be available on Netflix internationally beginning in 2025.”

The release said “Raw” has included “scripted content and live entertainment” since its inception in 1993, and has also included WWE superstars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson; “Stone Cold” Steve Austin; Hunter Hurst “Triple H” Helmsley; and John Cena.

TKO Group Holdings also said Tuesday that Johnson was appointed to the company’s board of directors. CNN reported that the company said in a regulatory filing Tuesday that it will pay Johnson $30 million in stock awards to promote the brand as part of his new deal.

Johnson said that he’s proud to represent “so many phenomenal athletes and performers who show up every day putting in the hard work with their own two hands to make their dreams come true and deliver for our audiences,” CNN reported.

World Wrestling Entertainment merged with Endeavor Group in 2023. Endeavor Group was the parent company of competitor UFC. The two to formed TKO Group Holdings.