Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Devour Indy Summerfest underway at 120 restaurants

Devour Indy Summerfest underway at 120 restaurants

by: Amicia Ramsey
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Devour Indy Summerfest is back and presenting food lovers with two weeks to explore specialty-priced menus at central Indiana restaurants.

Devour Indy Summerfest lets people sample three-course menus at over 120 restaurants through Sept. 3. Restaurants include Prime 47 Carmel, Condado Tacos Carmel, and Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya, also in Carmel.

The Indiana Restaurant & Lodging Association organized Devour Indy, with events in both summer and winter.

So, whether you’re a foodie or looking to explore the city, Devour Indy Summer Fest invites diners to indulge in some of the city’s best culinary gems.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Man hit, killed by sheriff’s...
Local News /
Air Quality Action Day issued...
Indiana News /
Trump legal team agrees to...
Political News /
Federal judge dismisses lawsuit surrounding...
Indiana News /
Bob Dylan to perform in...
Local News /
Spanish soccer chief apologizes for...
Sports /
Indy Parks opens cooling centers...
Weather Stories /
IMPD seeks assistance in locating...
Local News /