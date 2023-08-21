Devour Indy Summerfest underway at 120 restaurants

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Devour Indy Summerfest is back and presenting food lovers with two weeks to explore specialty-priced menus at central Indiana restaurants.

Devour Indy Summerfest lets people sample three-course menus at over 120 restaurants through Sept. 3. Restaurants include Prime 47 Carmel, Condado Tacos Carmel, and Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya, also in Carmel.

The Indiana Restaurant & Lodging Association organized Devour Indy, with events in both summer and winter.

So, whether you’re a foodie or looking to explore the city, Devour Indy Summer Fest invites diners to indulge in some of the city’s best culinary gems.