Dick Wolfsie sits down with some of the people behind the Heartland International Film Festival

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week Dick stopped by the headquarters for the Heartland International Film Festival.

The annual event showcases more than 200 films, from big Oscar contenders, all the way down to hidden gem independent films, some of which may only be shown at the festival.

“Thousands of films come in from all over the world,” said Greg Sorvig, artistic director for Heartland International Film Festival. “We have a community of people who watch those films.”

The event spans 11 days.

“Warner Brothers, Netflix all go to festivals, big festivals, South by Southwest, Sundance, Berlin, Tribeca, the Toronto International Film Festival, and we’ll see and scout those films,” said Sorvig.

Dick had a chance to sit down with two filmmakers to discuss their individual films.

