Discounted tickets available for 20+ shows at Old National Centre

by: Kyle Bloyd
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tickets for more than 20 live shows at Old National Centre in 2022 are now available at discounted prices.

Ticketmaster is offering tickets at $20.22 or less for the shows, which include Darius Rucker, Trolls, Dancing with the Stars and Theory of a Deadman.

The code “NEWYEAR” locks in your discounted rate.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Shows:

  • Motion City Soundtrack – Jan. 5
  • Circa Survive – Jan. 12
  • Ryan Hurd – Jan. 16
  • Jeff Rosenstock – Jan. 21
  • Brian Fallon – Jan. 22
  • Cleopatrick – Jan. 23
  • Dancing with the Stars Live! – Jan. 29
  • Wale – Jan. 30
  • Bryce Vine – Feb. 3
  • Hippie Sabotage – Feb. 5
  • Theory of a Deadman – Feb. 11
  • Two Friends – Feb. 22
  • Kip Moore – Feb. 24
  • Trolls Live! – Feb. 26-27
  • Lil Tecca – Feb. 27
  • Daughtry – March 5
  • The Midnight – March 15
  • Darius Rucker – March 19
  • Johnnyswim – March 26
  • Chris Lane – April 2
  • Todrick Hall – April 7
  • Kaleo – April 9
  • Gary Allan – April 15
  • Teddy Swims – April 17

