Discounted tickets available for 20+ shows at Old National Centre

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tickets for more than 20 live shows at Old National Centre in 2022 are now available at discounted prices.

Ticketmaster is offering tickets at $20.22 or less for the shows, which include Darius Rucker, Trolls, Dancing with the Stars and Theory of a Deadman.

The code “NEWYEAR” locks in your discounted rate.

