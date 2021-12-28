Discounted tickets available for 20+ shows at Old National Centre

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tickets for more than 20 live shows at Old National Centre in 2022 are now available at discounted prices.
Ticketmaster is offering tickets at $20.22 or less for the shows, which include Darius Rucker, Trolls, Dancing with the Stars and Theory of a Deadman.
The code “NEWYEAR” locks in your discounted rate.
Shows:
- Motion City Soundtrack – Jan. 5
- Circa Survive – Jan. 12
- Ryan Hurd – Jan. 16
- Jeff Rosenstock – Jan. 21
- Brian Fallon – Jan. 22
- Cleopatrick – Jan. 23
- Dancing with the Stars Live! – Jan. 29
- Wale – Jan. 30
- Bryce Vine – Feb. 3
- Hippie Sabotage – Feb. 5
- Theory of a Deadman – Feb. 11
- Two Friends – Feb. 22
- Kip Moore – Feb. 24
- Trolls Live! – Feb. 26-27
- Lil Tecca – Feb. 27
- Daughtry – March 5
- The Midnight – March 15
- Darius Rucker – March 19
- Johnnyswim – March 26
- Chris Lane – April 2
- Todrick Hall – April 7
- Kaleo – April 9
- Gary Allan – April 15
- Teddy Swims – April 17