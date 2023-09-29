Discover the spookiest, family-friendly Halloween extravaganza at Newfields

Search
by: Amicia Ramsey
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Harvest Nights at Newfields is back this weekend.

From Friday through Halloween, Oct. 31, family-friendly Halloween and fall festivities described as “spooky, not scary” will transform the art and nature campus into attractions for all ages.

Visitors can stroll down the Pumpkin Path of Peril, and explore Mischief Manor. New additions included the Ghost Train and Garden Monsters, created by local artists.

The event featured food and drinks including Cinnamon Bavarian Crème Churros, caramel corn, Bavarian pretzels, and the Spooky Campfire Cocoa and the Whiskey Applejack among other beverages. Beer enthusiasts will appreciate new drafts available.

Jonathan Berger, vice president of marketing, highlighted the experiences. The Halloween and autumn celebration is in its four year and, he says, has quickly become a cherished tradition for families in the Indianapolis area.

Doors typically will open at 7 p.m., and tickets for the experience must be purchased in advance.

(WISH Photos/Amicia Ramsey)

