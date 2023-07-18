Disney on Ice sets 2024 dates at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Disney characters Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse appear in an undated promotional photo for Disney on Ice. (Provided Photo/Feld Entertainment)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Before winter arrives, get out the princess gown and the Mickey ears.

Disney on Ice will return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis in January, Feld Entertainment announced Tuesday.

Character in the show are expected to include Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse plus the characters of “Beauty and the Beast,” “Cinderella,” “Coco,” “Frozen,” “Moana” and “Tangled,” the live-production company said in a news release.

The release did not provide prices for tickets, only saying the cost is subject to change. Advance tickets went on sale Tuesday morning, but most tickets will go on sale at various times in coming days via Ticketmaster.

Ten shows will be performed Jan. 17-21.