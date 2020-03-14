Entertainment

Disney sends ‘Frozen 2’ to streaming for housebound families

by: The Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. will release “Frozen 2” on Disney Plus several months early to give families cooped up by the coronavirus a welcome distraction — and give its streaming service a boost.

Disney announced Friday that “Frozen 2” will begin streaming on Disney Plus Sunday, three months earlier than expected. In some countries, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands, the movie will start streaming Tuesday.

Most upcoming new releases have been postponed due to the virus, including Disney’s own lineup. “Mulan” had been set to hit theaters next week. Few March or April movies remain on the calendar. Some movie theaters have shuttered, though most are currently imposing new restrictions on audience crowding to help facilitate the social distancing recommended by health officials.

The move by Disney could presage how other media companies funnel their films to streaming services in the coming weeks as studios look for ways to capitalize on audiences stuck at home. And it could prove a pivotal moment in the evolution of streaming services in relation to theatrical release. The major studios have largely guarded the traditional three-month exclusive theatrical window.

“Frozen 2,” which opened on Nov. 22, had already completed its theatrical run and hit video-on-demand on Feb. 25. With more than $1.4 billion in worldwide ticket sales, it’s the highest grossing animated film ever.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE ENTERTAINMENT STORIES

Indiana Grown: Generations Pie Company

by: Staff Reports /

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every week WISH-TV, together with our partners at Indiana Grown, highlight a local company.

This week, Maria and Michael Johnson from Generations Pie Company stopped by and brought in some pies.

“These are recipes from generations before me and we brought them back and made a pie company,” said Maria Johnson.

Generations Pie Company part 2

Share

The company opened over three years ago and has several sweet treats like baked apple cider donuts, cherry and blueberry scones, cinnamon coffee cake and many different pies.

Click the videos to find out more.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indiana church encourages sick people to attend its services amid coronavirus concerns

Indiana News /

American in Italy has advice for life under countrywide quarantine: Follow the rules

International /

Saturday afternoon forecast

Weather /

15 confirmed statewide coronavirus cases reported by ISHD

Local /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.