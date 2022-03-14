Dolly Parton withdraws from consideration for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND (WISH) — Dolly Parton has removed herself from consideration from being elected to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Parton made the announcement in a tweet Monday.
“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” she said in her statement. “I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”
Parton went on to express her desire to be considered again for nomination in the future and said she has “always” wanted to put out a rock ‘n’ roll album.