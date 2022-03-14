Entertainment

Dolly Parton withdraws from consideration for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton speaks with reporters as she arrives at the NBCUniversal Summer TCA Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

CLEVELAND (WISH) — Dolly Parton has removed herself from consideration from being elected to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Parton made the announcement in a tweet Monday.

“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” she said in her statement. “I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

Parton went on to express her desire to be considered again for nomination in the future and said she has “always” wanted to put out a rock ‘n’ roll album.