‘Don Farrell Presents’ to debut at Feinstein’s with Ten Branches

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Don Farrell has over 36 years working as a professional performer and producer.

He’s got over 100 credits ranging from symphonies to national tours.

Next week, he will debut his “Don Farrell Presents” concert series at Feinstein’s at the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. “All Indiana” host Cody Adams talked with Farrell on Thursday’s show about his upcoming performances and his life as a performer.

“Don Farrell Presents … Ten Branches” will be from 7:30-9 p.m. Nov. 14. The website says about the November show, “This inaugural ‘Don Farrell presents’ concert features the rock ‘n’ roll hits band, TEN BRANCHES, making their debut in Carmel and at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael! Ten Branches music was developed by Phil Stockton to inspire others and create a culture of positivity and action.”

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 14. Tickets are available online from $39.19-$55.20. Lower-priced tickets were sold out on Wednesday night. Guests must spend a minimum of $25 on food and beverages.