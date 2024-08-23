Don’t miss final weekend at Kroger Symphony on the Prairie

(HAMILTON COUNTY REPORTER) — Get the electrifying concert experience of Tina Turner with this brand-new stage production that showcases all Turner’s biggest and best hits from the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s.

Featuring the powerful raspy voice and thrilling stage presence of musical theatre-trained vocal powerhouse Caroline Borole singing live on stage, the premium production by Showtime Australia – the company that brought you The Greatest Love of All starring Belinda Davids – and a full stage ensemble including four-piece band, three-piece horn section, and two backing vocalists/dancers make this the definitive tribute and a fabulous fun night out.

Hear all the energetic Rock and soulful R&B hits that made Turner one of the 20th century’s biggest names in music: “Simply the Best,” “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” “Proud Mary,” “River Deep, Mountain High,” “Nutbush City Limits,” “We Don’t Need Another Hero,” “What You Get is What You See,” “Better Be Good to Me,” “I Can’t Stand the Rain,” “Private Dancer,” and many more.

Proud Tina: The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner is a glorious night of live music in celebration of The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Proudly Presented by Showtime Australia. Not associated with the Estate of Tina Turner.

See the show at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 at the Conner Prairie Amphitheatre, 13400 Allisonville Road, Fishers.

* * *

The Emmy Award-winning The Fab Four is elevated far above every other Beatles Tribute due to their precise attention to detail. With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles’ classics such as “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” “A Day In The Life,” “Twist and Shout,” “Here Comes The Sun,” and “Hey Jude,” The Fab Four will make you think you are watching the real thing.

Their incredible stage performances include three costume changes representing every era of The Beatles ever-changing career, and this loving tribute to The Beatles has amazed audiences in countries around the world, including Japan, Australia, France, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, and Brazil.

The Fab Four is truly the ultimate tribute, and perfect closing act for the 2024 Kroger Symphony on the Prairie series.

See the show at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Conner Prairie Amphitheatre, 13400 Allisonville Road, Fishers.

* * *

Tickets for all shows in the 2024 season of Kroger Symphony on the Prairie are available online at IndianapolisSymphony.org, at the ISO box office downtown, and at most central Indiana Kroger stores.

Concerts will be offered through Labor Day weekend at the Conner Prairie Amphitheatre in Fishers. Click here to see the complete 2024 schedule.