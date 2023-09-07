Drake announces ‘For All the Dogs’ release date

FILE - Drake appears at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In a little over two weeks, Drake’s newest album will be released.

“For All the Dogs” is set to be released on Friday, September 22.

The rapper announced on his Instagram on Wednesday. Drake captioned the Instagram reel “FOR ALL THE DOGS SEPTEMBER 22.”

It features an archival video of his dad, Dennis Graham, using the nickname “Cousin Dennis.” He can be seen singing with a blues band on the local Toronto TV show “Stormy Monday With Danny Marks” in the early 90s.

“I’m Dennis Graham from Memphis, Tennessee,” Graham says to introduce himself ahead of the performance, which includes an impressive harmonica solo. The reel has already garnered more than 1.4 million likes.

“For All the Dogs” will be Drake’s eighth studio album. This newest album also marks his first solo project since “Honestly Nevermind” in June 2022. A few months later, he jointly released “Her Loss” with 21 Savage in November 2022. Both of these albums debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Drake first teased “For All the Dogs” back in June while promoting his new book. It is called “Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness” by Aubrey Graham and Kenza Samir. The book features 168 pages of poetry. The collection focuses on meditation on fame, romance, and relationships.

The rapper used major outlets to post ads for the upcoming book with a QR code leading to his website.

“I made an album to go with the book,” Drake wrote on the website. “They say they miss the old Drake girl don’t tempt me. FOR ALL THE DOGS.”

Currently, Drake is co-headlining his “It’s All a Blur Tour” with 21 Savage.