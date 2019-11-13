Dungeons and Dragons to sell anniversary dice set

(CNN) — Geek culture celebrate!

One of the premiere fantasy role-playing games is turning 45 years old in style. Dungeons and Dragons announced it’s releasing a jewel of a dice set for its anniversary this year.

The so-called luxury dice are made of bright aluminum with a lab-grown sapphire embedded.

The sapphire dice will be a limited edition collector’s item.

They are slated to cost around $300 for each set.

The company behind the game says only 1,974 sets will be made. The number honors the year the game was first published.

The dice will go on sale Nov. 21.