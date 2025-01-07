The Rock making special appearance on WWE NXT on WISH-TV Tuesday night

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is introduced during a tag team match with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins during Night One of WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field on April 06, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Can you smell what The Rock is cooking?!

Well, you’re about to – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is making a special appearance on WWE NXT on WISH-TV Tuesday night!

WWE made the announcement in a video posted to X Monday night.

The Rock was seen driving and screeching to a halt, his tires echoing through the parking garage.

His message was simple: “NXT. Tomorrow night at The Shrine. See you there.”

After flashing a wide smirk, he drove out of sight.

Johnson’s appearance at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles will be an epic addition to NXT’s “New Years Evil” special.

Tuesday night will also see Trick Williams defend his NXT Championship against Oba Femi and Eddy Thorpe in a Triple Threat Match, along with “The Beautiful Madness” Guilia challenging “Prodigy” Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship belt.

WWE NXT airs on WISH-TV at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.