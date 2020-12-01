Elliot Page, ‘Juno’ star, shares transgender identity

(CNN) — Meet Elliot Page.

On Tuesday, the Oscar-nominated star of movies like “Juno” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past” shared with fans that they are transgender and identify as non-binary, a term used to describe a person whose gender identity is neither man nor woman.

“I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” the actor, who was formerly known publicly as Ellen Page, wrote on Instagram. “I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

Page said their pronouns are “he” and “they.”

In their note, Page said they have been “inspired” by the trans community and thanked them for showing “ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place.”

“I also ask for patience,” Page wrote. “My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence.”

Upon the release of Page’s letter, GLAAD lent its support to the 33-year-old Page.

“Elliot Page has given us fantastic characters on-screen, and has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people,” said Nick Adams, GLAAD’s Director of Transgender Media, said in a released statement. “He will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people. All transgender people deserve the chance to be ourselves and to be accepted for who we are. We celebrate the remarkable Elliot Page today.”

Page most recently starred in Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy.”

“To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the thread of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better,” Page concluded.