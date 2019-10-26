Elton John postpones Indy concert ‘due to illness’

Elton John is on stage during the first “Midsummer Party” hosted by John and David Furnish to raise funds for the Elton John Aids Foundation at the Villa Dorane on July 24, 2019, in Antibes, France. (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for EJAF)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Elton John has postponed his Indianapolis concert scheduled for Saturday.

“Due to an illness, Elton John’s concert slated for tonight…has been rescheduled,” Bankers Life Fieldhouse said in a statement. “We do apologize for any inconvenience caused by this necessary change and wish Elton a speedy recovery.”

The new date of the concert has been scheduled for March 26, 2020.

Elton John launched “The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” in Pennsylvania in September 2018.

The singer announced in January 2018 that the three-year, 300-date tour will be his last.