Emagine Entertainment hosting specialty screenings in January

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Emagine Entertainment is hosting a variety of specialty screenings for their guests in January.

Each month, guests can watch some of the newest film releases with an enhanced experience. Open caption screenings provide subtitles for those who are deaf or hard of hearing. Sensory-friendly Screenings provide modifications to the theater atmosphere without modifying the film for those who experience sensory issues. Dementia-friendly screenings provide exclusively selected classic movies and musicals and encourage audience participation while providing guests with special door-to-door service. The Breakfast and a Movie and Lunch and a Movie allow guests to enjoy a full meal and concessions while they enjoy their film.

OPEN CAPTION FILM SCREENINGS

Select Emagine locations will host open caption showings of some of the newest film releases on Sunday and Wednesday afternoons all month long. Guests who are deaf or hard of hearing will be able to enjoy the movie-going experience with audio subtitles displayed on the big screen for all to see.

All open caption movies are shown in 2D. *Note: there are no modifications made to the film.

(Michigan) Emagine Birch Run, Canton, Hartland, Macomb, Novi, Palladium, Rochester Hills, Royal Oak, Saline, Woodhaven, Quality 10 Powered by Emagine, Birmingham 8 Powered by Emagine

(Wisconsin) Emagine Geneva Lakes

(Illinois) Emagine Frankfort, Batavia

(Indiana) Emagine Noblesville, Portage

Films:

On-Sale dates vary. Check the website or the Emagine app for theaters and showtimes.

MUFASA: THE LION KING

Wednesday, Jan. 1

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3

Sunday, Jan. 5

Wednesday, Jan. 8

BETTER MAN

Sunday, Jan. 12

Wednesday, Jan. 15

SEPTEMBER 5

Sunday, Jan. 19

Wednesday, Jan. 22

FLIGHT RISK

Sunday, Jan. 26

Wednesday, Jan. 29

SENSORY-FRIENDLY FILM SCREENINGS

Select Emagine locations will host a unique, sensory-friendly screening twice a month, with specific modifications made to ensure an enjoyable experience for individuals with sensory needs and their supporters. Their sensory-friendly programing makes going to the movies a more enjoyable experience for families, children, and teens with sensory needs. All sensory-friendly films will be shown in 2D. *Note there are no modifications made to the film.

What does sensory-friendly mean?

First, it means sensory-friendly experience (lights up a bit, sound down a bit). Second, if your child needs to get up, move, dance, sing: No problem. Third, guests are welcome to bring a safe snack for any food allergies or food avoidance/restrictions.

Locations:

(Michigan) Emagine Birch Run, Canton, Hartland, Macomb, Novi, Palladium, Rochester Hills, Royal Oak, Saline, Quality 10 Powered by Emagine, Birmingham 8 Powered by Emagine

(Wisconsin) Emagine Geneva Lakes

(Illinois) Emagine Frankfort, Batavia

(Indiana) Emagine Noblesville, Portage

Films:

First Showing of the Day. On-Sale dates vary. Check the website or the Emagine app for theaters and showtimes.

MUFASA: THE LION KING

Saturday, Jan. 4

DEMENTIA-FRIENDLY SCREENING

Dementia-friendly Screenings include exclusively selected classic movies and musicals presented in a unique setting with softer sound and ambient lighting. Guests are able to interact during the presentation and encouraged to talk back, clap, tap their feet, sway, sing along and get up and dance.

Emagine works with local organizations to provide guests with a special door-to-door experience guided by a team of dementia-friendly “Purple Angels.” These staff and volunteers act as guides for the guests beginning the moment they arrive until the moment they leave.

More information can be found on Emagine’s website under Dementia-friendly Films.

Locations:

(Michigan) Emagine Saline, Emagine Canton, Emagine Rochester Hills

(Illinois) Emagine Batavia

(Wisconsin) Emagine Geneva Lakes

Film:

A HARD DAYS NIGHT

Wednesday, Jan. 8

SENIOR LUNCH AND A MOVIE

Each month, Emagine Royal Oak hosts a special Senior Citizen Lunch and a Movie. Tickets are $30 each and include a full lunch buffet, a 44oz. popcorn and a 21oz. fountain drink as well as a ticket to the showing. This offer is valid for guests aged 55 and up.

Location:

(Michigan) Emagine Royal Oak

Film:

On-Sale dates vary. Check the website or the Emagine app for more information.

THE LAST SHOWGIRL

Tuesday, Jan. 21

11 a.m. Lunch / 12 p.m. Movie

DINE N’ VIEW

Emagine Royal Oak offers a one-of-a-kind feature that takes movie going to a whole new level of luxury. During Dine n’ View movies, there is no need to wait in the concessions line for food and drink, you can head right over to your select theater, sit back, relax, and be waited on by an Emagine employee. A full-service restaurant experience can be had from your theater seat featuring the newest and biggest movie releases. Movies are marked with “Dine n’ View” before the film title to designate a special feature.

Dine n’ View films are scheduled weekly at Emagine Royal Oak.

*Guests are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes prior to the film’s showtime to allow enough time to order.

Location: Emagine Royal Oak

Films:

On-Sale dates vary. Check the website or the Emagine app for theaters and showtimes.

NOSFERATU

Friday, Jan. 3, 2025

DEN OF THIEVES 2

Friday, Jan. 10, 2025

ONE OF THEM DAYS

Friday, Jan. 17, 2025

FLIGHT RISK

Friday, Jan.24, 2025

COMPANION

Friday, Jan. 31, 2025

RECLINE WITH WINE

Guests 21+ are invited to visit Emagine Royal Oak for a special screening event hosted by Emmy-winning producer Greg Russell. The event will feature an array of activities designed to delight fans of the highlighted film, wine enthusiasts, and trivia buffs alike. Guests will be able to partake in a wine and cheese tasting during the film, with a curated selection of wines featured in the film, and a trivia contest following the film.

For $40 guests will receive a $10 movie ticket, two 4oz glasses of house wine, and a cheese plate.

Location: Emagine Royal Oak

Film:

THE LAST SHOWGIRL

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Film Begins 7 p.m. with Trivia Following

THE LEGENDS WITH MITCH ALBOM AND BERNIE SMILOVITZ

Emagine Entertainment is inviting guests to come and experience radio personality and author, Mitch Albom and TV personality Bernie Smilovitz, on stage together at Emagine Royal Oak, as they talk sports and a variety of other topics. You’ve spent your whole life reading, listening, and watching these guys, now is the opportunity to experience these local Detroit legends live and in-person! Tickets are $15 per person with a portion of all ticket sales donated to S.A.Y. Detroit and Have Faith Haiti charities

Location: Emagine Royal Oak

Monday, Jan. 13

Begins 7 p.m.

SECRET CINEMA

Experience the all-new Secret Cinema event now at Emagine Palladium! Hosted by the renowned entertainment movie buff, Greg Russell. Guests will be treated to a carefully curated secret film screening, complete with engaging discussions led by Greg and a special guest. Tickets are $10.

Location: Emagine Palladium

Secret Cinema Date

Wednesday, Jan 16, 2025

Film Begins 7 p.m.

WHERE:

Tickets are available at the box office, online at Emagine-Entertainment.com or through the Emagine App.

To purchase tickets and for a full list of showtimes visit Emagine-Entertainment.com

On-Sale dates vary.

All films, locations, dates, and times are subject to change.

FILM SYNOPSIS:

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3

Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance.

Rated PG.

MUFASA: THE LION KING

“Mufasa: The Lion King” enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

Rated PG.

BETTER MAN

A singular profile of British pop superstar Robbie Williams.

Rated R.

DOGMAN

From acclaimed director Luc Besson (The Fifth Element, The Professional), DogMan tells the story of a man who, following a traumatic childhood, finds salvation and justice through his connection with dogs.

Rated R.

SEPTEMBER 5

During the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, Germany, an American sports broadcasting team must adapt to live coverage the Israeli athletes being held hostage by a terrorist group.

Rated R.

NOSFERATU

Robert Eggers’ NOSFERATU is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.

Rated R.

DEN OF THEIVES 2

Gerard Butler (Plane, Has Fallen series) and O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Out of Compton, Godzilla: King of the Monsters) return in the sequel to 2018’s action-heist hit Den of Thieves. In DEN OF THIEVES: PANTERA, Big Nick (Butler) is back on the hunt in Europe and closing in on Donnie (Jackson), who is embroiled in the treacherous and unpredictable world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a massive heist of the world’s largest diamond exchange.

Rated R.

ON OF THEM DAYS

Best friends and roommates Dreux (Keke Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA) are about to have One of Them Days. When they discover Alyssa’s boyfriend has blown their rent money, the duo finds themselves going to extremes in a comical

race against the clock to avoid eviction and keep their friendship intact.

Rated R.

THE LAST SHOWGIRL

The Last Showgirl, a poignant film of resilience, rhinestones and feathers, stars Pamela Anderson as Shelly, a glamorous showgirl who must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run. Directed by Gia Coppola, The Last Showgirl co-stars Oscar, SAG Award and Golden Globe winner Jamie Lee Curtis as Shelly’s best friend, who brings her own unique interpretation and brilliance to the story, Dave Bautista, Brenda Song, Kiernan Shipka and Billie Lourd. Written by Kate Gersten, the film is produced by Robert Schwartzman, Natalie Farrey and Gia Coppola and features a new original song “Beautiful That Way,” sung by pop superstar Miley Cyrus, produced by Academy Award nominee Andrew Wyatt and written by Wyatt, Cyrus and Lykke Li.

Rated R.

FLIGHT RISK

A pilot transports an Air Marshal accompanying a fugitive to trial. As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem.

Rated NR.

COMPANION

New Line Cinema—the studio that brought you “The Notebook”—and the unhinged creators of “Barbarian” cordially invite you to experience a new kind of love story…

Rated R.

A HARD DAYS NIGHT

A “typical” day in the life of The Beatles, including many of their famous songs. Rated G.