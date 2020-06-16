Entertainment

Entertainment Insider: Which Indiana drive-ins will host Garth Brooks

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jimmy Kimmel has been announced as the host of the 72nd annual Emmy Awards, which are right now set to air on Sept. 20, according to McKinzie Roth, News 8’s Entertainment Insider.

McKinzie’s also had more entertainment news in her report Tuesday:

  • The U.S. Open tennis tournament has been set for Sept. 13.
  • Find out why actor Alec Baldwin’s wife is apologizing.
  • More news from boy band BTS in the “Hollywood Minute.”

Watch the video for details.

Plus country music superstar Garth Brooks will have a June 27 concert that will be played at drive-in movie theaters across the country, including these Indiana locations: Tibbs Drive In, Indianapolis; Starlite Drive In, Bloomington; and Moon Lite Drive In. See a map of all the central Indiana locations in the video.

