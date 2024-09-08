Experience P!NK’s high-energy show at Lucas Oil Stadium

Search
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - SEPTEMBER 06: P!NK performs on stage at Rogers Arena on September 06, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)
by: Brittany Noble
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Renowned and multi-talented artist P!NK is set to perform for Hoosiers next month.

The three-time Grammy Award winner and chart-topping music icon P!NK is currently on her 2024 Summer Carnival Tour. Organizers say the artist shattered attendance records worldwide, playing to over 3.5 million fans so far.

She will make a highly anticipated stop in Indianapolis on Saturday, Oct. 12, performing at Lucas Oil Stadium. The tour also features the dynamic talents of Sheryl Crow, The Script, and KidCutUp.

Throughout the tour, P!NK has captivated audiences with her high-energy performances, showcasing hits like “So What,” “TRUSTFALL,” and “Just Give Me A Reason.”

Concertgoers should expect breathtaking aerial acrobatics, exhilarating dance routines, and vibrant costume changes, with P!NK often descending from the rafters for added drama.

Tickets are on sale now.

