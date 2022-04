Entertainment

Exploding bunnies and foamy eggs with Mr. Science

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Stem Educator and Meteorologist Jason Lindsey also known as Mr. Science joined Daybreak this morning to demonstrate a few Easter themed science experiments.

Mr. Science performed three experiments: Soaring Carrot, Foamy Egg, and Exploding Chocolate Bunny.

More experiments can be found on the Hooked on Science website.