Ring in 2025 with family-friendly fun in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 3 … 2 … 1 … Happy New Year!

If you’re looking for family-friendly ways to ring in 2025, you’re in luck. The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis and the Indiana State Museum will both host New Year’s Eve celebrations on Dec. 31.

Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

The Children’s Museum is celebrating a monumental milestone in 2025: its 100th birthday! The museum will celebrate hitting the century mark at its Countdown to Noon event, which starts at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec 31.

“Countdown to Noon is a fitting way for us to ring in the New Year as we celebrate 100 years of inspiring curiosity, creativity, and lifelong learning,” Jennifer Pace Robinson, President & CEO of The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, said in a release.

Two family friendly celebrations are planned at 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Dec. 31. As water splashes through North America’s largest water clock, families will dance to the music of Grammy-nominated musician, Zak Morgan, while a shower of metallic confetti rains down.

The day of celebration for the new year will also include a scavenger hunt, opportunities to make a memory mural, which is a paper time capsule.

Visitors to the museum that day will be among the first to check out the museum’s new exhibit, “Memories, Wonders and Dreams,” and see icons and objects from the museum’s wide-ranging collection.

Countdown to Noon is free for members or with museum admission.

Click here to find out more about the big event.

Indiana State Museum

The Indiana State Museum is looking to ring in the New Year with you and your family in downtown Indianapolis.

They are offering a Family New Year’s Eve party with dancing, face painting, glitter tattoos, photo ops, and other activities across the entire museum.

The alcohol-free event kicks off at 6 p.m. and will end with a balloon drop and countdown celebration at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $18 per person, $8 for Access Pass members (tickets must be purchased in advance to qualify for discount), and free for kids 2 and younger. Museum members receive a 25% discount on admission.

For tickets and more information, click here.