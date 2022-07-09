Entertainment

Ruoff tells fans Carlos Santana not feeling well, reschedules show

Carlos Santana of Santana performs at Pine Knob Music Theatre on July 5, 2022 in Clarkston, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Fans gathered for Friday night’s performance by Carlos Santana at Ruoff Music Center left disappointed.

Around the time that his portion of the show with Earth, Wind & Fire should have started, fans told News 8, an announcement was made that the performance was being rescheduled for Aug. 3.

A sign at the amphitheater told fans that Santana, 74, was not feeling well.

Live Nation did not immediately respond to News 8 for additional information on the reason for the rescheduling. It was unknown if Santana was taken to a medical facility.

On Tuesday night at Pine Knob Music Theater in Clarkston, Michigan, Santana was “over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration,” according to a statement by his management team posted on his official Facebook page.

Santana also postponed a Wednesday night show at Star Lake Pavilion in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, which is near Pittsburgh. That show was reset for Aug. 4. Earth, Wind & Fire will not be part of the newly rescheduled date at Star Lake Pavilion.