Ruoff tells fans Carlos Santana not feeling well, reschedules show

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Fans gathered for Friday night’s performance by Carlos Santana at Ruoff Music Center left disappointed.
Around the time that his portion of the show with Earth, Wind & Fire should have started, fans told News 8, an announcement was made that the performance was being rescheduled for Aug. 3.
A sign at the amphitheater told fans that Santana, 74, was not feeling well.
Live Nation did not immediately respond to News 8 for additional information on the reason for the rescheduling. It was unknown if Santana was taken to a medical facility.
On Tuesday night at Pine Knob Music Theater in Clarkston, Michigan, Santana was “over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration,” according to a statement by his management team posted on his official Facebook page.
Santana also postponed a Wednesday night show at Star Lake Pavilion in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, which is near Pittsburgh. That show was reset for Aug. 4. Earth, Wind & Fire will not be part of the newly rescheduled date at Star Lake Pavilion.