Feel the need for speed? Watch ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ trailer

Tom Cruise speaks at the “Top Gun: Maverick” panel during 2019 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 18, 2019 in San Diego. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(WISH/AP) — Paramount Pictures on Thursday released the trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick,” which will have Tom Cruise returning to his role as Maverick.

The original 1986 film told the story of students at an Navy’s elite fighter weapons school and their efforts to be best in the class. And one young pilot, Maverick, learned some things from a civilian instructor that probably were not on the syllabus.

In the upcoming movie, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell will mentor a new generation of fighter pilots.

At San Diego Comic-Con, an event for comics, movie, and science fiction fans, Paramount surprised the crowd Thursday by bringing Cruise onto a stage and showing the trailer, according to reports from media at the event.

The audience in the 8,000 seat room went wild for Cruise. He closed out what had been billed only as a panel for “Terminator: Dark Fate.”

Cruise says all the flying in the trailer is real and that “Top Gun: Maverick” is a love letter to aviation. They worked with the Navy for the film, which is currently in production.

According to a report from slashfilm.com, Cruise told the crowd, “‘Top Gun’ is about family, about sacrifice, and it’s about aviation. Thirty-four years ago I made a movie in San Diego, right here. I actually shot across the street in a restaurant. You all have asked for many, many years, and I’ve traveled across the world and people have asked when are you going to do another one. I felt it was my responsibility to finally deliver for you.”

“Top Gun: Maverick” is expected to hit theaters next June. Val Kilmer, Jon Hamm and Miles Teller co-star.

Watch the official trailer for #TopGun: Maverick starring @TomCruise. In theatres 2020. pic.twitter.com/WbXdWDR2nc — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountPics) July 18, 2019 Source: Paramount Pictures/Twitter