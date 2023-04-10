Fishers announces lineup of free summer concerts at amphitheater

In June 2021, musicians rehearse ahead of the kickoff concert for the summer concert series in Fishers. (WISH Photo)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The lineup of free summer concerts at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater in Fishers has been announced.

The lineup of Tuesday shows includes a free July 4 show in advance of the fireworks for the holiday.

These concerts will start at 7 p.m. unless noted:

June 6 – Six Foot Blonde.

June 13 – DUDE!

June 20 – Jukebox Luke.

June 27 – My Yellow Rickshaw.

July 4 – Karma. Start time is 8 p.m.

July 11 – Street Pennies.

July 18 – Groovesmash.

July 25 – Hank Ruff.

The amphitheater also will feature ticketed shows, listed online. More events will be announced as summer nears.

The amphitheater is at 6 Municipal Drive on the north end of the Weaver Municipal Complex. The free concert series does not have tickets and it’s first-come, first-served. Information on free parking is available online. Lawn chairs and blankets will be welcome. Food including beer and wine will be available for sale. People can bring food but not alcoholic beverages. Fishers Parks advises against bringing dogs to the show.