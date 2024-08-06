Fishers Blues Fest to deliver soulful sounds over 2 nights

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Experience the soulful sounds at this year’s blues festival, where music and memories come alive.

The 12th annual Blues Fest will feature performances by renowned local and national blues artists during Labor Day weekend at the Nickel Plate District AMP, 6 Municipal Drive, in Fishers.

The free, two-night festival will take place on Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1. from 6-10 p.m.

Headliners for the all-ages, family-friendly concert lineup includes:

Saturday, Aug. 31 — Shemekia Copeland

Shemekia Copeland is renowned for her deeply soulful voice and fearless, honest songwriting. A multi-Grammy nominee, Copeland’s 1998 debut, “Turn the Heat Up,” marked the start of a celebrated career, earning her critical acclaim and numerous awards, according to a release.

Sunday, Sept. 1 — Bernard Allison

Bernard Allison, the son of Chicago blues legend Luther Allison, has dedicated his career to honoring his father’s musical legacy while forging his own unique path. Growing up immersed in blues traditions, Bernard developed a distinctive funky rock style, encouraged by his father to “play it how you feel it,” according to a release.

The full lineup for both nights will be released in the coming weeks.