Fishers Event Center announces first lineup of events, including AEW shows, concerts

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Fishers Event Center is ready to rumble – on Monday morning, it announced its first round of events coming to the venue.

This wave of excitement is the first to break in the event center after its November 2024 opening. Officials say it’s thrilling to bring the venue to life after its long development.

Mitch List, general manager of the Fishers Event Center, said in a release, “We are joining the ranks of the amazing entertainment options in this market with something different to offer, having a unique opportunity to bring in great shows that are selling out arenas elsewhere in the country. We look forward to seeing the Fishers Event Center become a catalyst for so much growth as it fills a void for this community.”

Here is a sneak peek at the first event wave:

Turnpike Troubadours with Trampled by Turtles and Tyler Halverson – Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 (Tickets on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. ET) Formed in 2005, the Turnpike Troubadours have released multiple albums since, peaking in Billboard 200’s top 20 and in the Top 5 of U.S. Country, Folk, Rock, and Indie charts for their 2015 album.

(Tickets on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. ET) Leanne Morgan – Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 (Tickets on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. ET): Morgan has taken the world by storm with her national tour, “Just Getting Started!” She gained success with her Netflix special, “I’m Every Woman,” and has sold out over 100 theaters and arenas.

(Tickets on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. ET): AEW – Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 (Tickets will go on sale at a later date) All Elite Wrestling’s wildly popular professional wrestling shows, “AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage,” make their Fishers Event Center debut for a thrilling night of high-flying action! The roster includes headliners such as Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Adam Copeland, Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, Christian Cage, The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Hangman Adam Page, Toni Storm, Mercedes Mone, Saraya, Adam Cole, FTR, Dr. Britt Baker, Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin, Jay White, Claudio Castagnoli, Malakai Black, Will Hobbs, The Acclaimed, The Lucha Bros., Mark Briscoe, Samoa Joe, and many more. For additional information, visit their website.

(Tickets will go on sale at a later date)

For ticket information, visit the event center’s website.