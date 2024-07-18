Fishers prepares to host popular pop-up water park

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Holland Park will become a pop-up water park Saturday in what’s billed as one of the most popular events of the Fishers Parks department.

Monsoon Madness from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday will feature inflatable waterslides and live entertainment. Other attractions will be a water area for toddlers, and waterless attractions including the “Big Baller” inflatable, a mechanical shark, and the “Log Roll Lagoon.” Food trucks will also be at the event.

Registration is required. The event is free, but wristbands are required. A special early-access wristband costs $20. The wristbands must be secured in advance, and are available through 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Fishers Parks headquarters at 8100 E. 106th St., Suite 150. That’s in a two-story brick building on the south side of 106th Street just east of the Nickel Plate Trial.

Walk-up entry will be allowed although preregistration is highly recommended, the parks department says.

Holland Park is on Ellipse Parkway, located north of the intersection of 116th Street and Holland Drive, which is west of I-69.