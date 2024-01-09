Former CNN anchor Don Lemon announces show on X

News anchor Don Lemon hosts the Ellie Awards 2018 on March 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for The Association of Magazine Media)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former CNN news anchor Don Lemon took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce he is forming a partnership with the platform to host a new show.

Lemon made the announcement Tuesday on his X account. He said he had launched a new media company as well.

In the post, Lemon said the new show, “The Don Lemon Show,” would be “bigger, bolder, freer.”

“It will be available to everyone, easily, whenever and wherever you want it, streaming on the platforms where conversations are happening. And you’ll find it first on X, the biggest space for free speech in the world. I know now more than ever that we need a place for honest debate and discussion without the hall monitors. This is just the beginning, so stay tuned,” Lemon wrote.

Variety Magazine, in an article published online Tuesday, quoted Oren Rosenbaum, the head of audio and a partner at UTA, which represented Lemon.

“Don’s new company will take his no-holds-barred approach to storytelling to the next level in this raw and authentic program,” read a statement Variety published, citing Oren. “Leveraging technology like AI and many decades worth of experience, Don will break news and provoke thoughtful conversation through his direct and unfiltered take on today’s most important stories.”

X also plans to debut new programs from former politician Tulsi Gabbard and sportscaster Jim Rome in a bid to broaden its video offerings, Variety reported.

Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News opinion host, has also devised a program for the venue, reported Variety.