Fortnite Players to get refunds from FTC settlement

A child is playing a game on a cellphone with a picture of the Fortnite game on the computer screen in the background. (Credit Image: © Herwin Bahar/ZUMA Wire via CNN))

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Players of the hit video-game Fortnite could be eligible for a refund from a government settlement with the game’s creators, Epic Games.

The Federal Trade Commission announced that more than $72 million will be distributed to users who were charged without their consent for in-game purchases.

The FTC says that Epic Games unlawfully charged players for unwanted purchases, let children make purchases without parents’ permission, and blocked some users who disputed the charges from accessing their content.

In the settlement agreement, Epic Games is required to get positive consent before charging users and can no longer lock users out of their accounts.

Over 629,000 claimants will receive payments, though they may need to wait as the processing is completed.

Players can still file claims for unwanted charges through the FTC website, but the deadline is Jan. 10, 2025. Those eligible must show proof of charges made between January 2017 to September 2022 for unwanted items or unauthorized charges made by children.

Payments will be issued via the method selected during the claims process. Those who receive checks must cash them within 90 days and those with PayPal payments must accept them within 30 days.

The FTC reminds users that they will never ask for payment to file a claim or receive a refund.