Frankfort initiates Downtown TuneNight for free summer concerts

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — Free concerts will abound this summer in Frankfort, and the fun starts in May with a new event called Downtown TuneNight.

The Toy Factory will play starting at 6:30 p.m. May 11 on The Farmers Bank Performance Center Stage at Prairie Creek Park, 260 E. Washington St.

Here’s the rest of the list of concerts and movies by date, to be at 6:30 p.m. at Prairie Creek Park, unless a different time or location is noted:

May 20: Summer Concert, Big 80’s Band followed by XGeneration.

May 20: Circle Park Bicycle Race at Circle Park, 1355 W. Kyger St.

June 8: Downtown TuneNight, Phil Pierle Trio.

June 17: Summer Concert Presented by the Frankfort Fraternal Order of the Eagles

June 24: Summer Concert, Opener followed by Cody Ikerd and the Sidewinders.

June 30: Movie in the Park, “Sonic 2,” at dusk.

July 4: July 4th Festival at TPA Park, 1 Adrian Marks Drove, with Christine Kindred, 90 Proof, The Time Travelers.

July 21: Movie in the Park, “Wonder Park,” at dusk.

Aug. 4: Movie in the Park, “Rumble,” at dusk.

Aug. 10: Downtown TuneNight, Stella Luna & The Satellites.

Aug. 12: Summer Concert, Hank Ruff followed by Jonny James.

Aug. 26: Summer Concert, Like Mother, Like Daughter followed by The Bishops

Sept. 14: Downtown TuneNight, Levi Riggs.

Sept. 22: Movie in the Park, “Vivo,” at dusk.

Sept. 23: Summer Concert, Heartland followed by Roughouse.

Sept. 30: Summer Concert, Chase Wright.

Oct 12: Downtown TuneNight, For Pete’s Sake.

The Parks Department and the Board of Works brought together the events as more people have made the city’s Prairie Creek Park a destination. The park opened nearly a year ago.

The city government on Friday announced the events. In a statement with the list, Kimberly Black, the city’s community development director, said that it’s “always an exciting day when we can share

the line-up of summer events with the community.”

In addition to the concerts and movies, the Frankfort Parks Department offers the Prairie Creek Park Splash Pad, the TPA Park Aviary & Petting Zoo, and the Sapphire Bay aquatic center at TPA Park. Those sites have been scheduled to be open Memorial Day weekend.

For more information regarding city parks and events, go online.

Frankfort, a city of 16,600 residents, is about a 50-minute drive northwest of Indianapolis.