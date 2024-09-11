Frankie Beverly, frontman of iconic R&B band Maze, dies at 77

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Frankie Beverly, the legendary front man of the iconic R&B band Maze, has passed away at the age of 77. Known for his soulful voice and timeless hits like “Before I Let Go” and “Joy and Pain,” Beverly leaves behind a legacy that has touched generations of music lovers.

The family of Frankie Beverly, whose birth name was Howard Stanley Beverly, released a heartfelt statement Wednesday on social media announcing his death and requesting privacy during their period of grief. The statement expressed deep sorrow and asked fans to respect their need for solitude as they remember their beloved family member.

“Grieving the loss of a loved one is a deeply personal and emotional experience,” the family wrote. “We kindly ask for privacy and understanding, allowing us the space to grieve in our own way. This period is one of healing, and your respect for our need for solitude is appreciated as we honor the memory of our beloved Howard Stanley Beverly, known to the world as Frankie Beverly.”

Beverly was celebrated not only for his music but also for the way he lived his life with “pure soul,” as his family put it. “He lived for his music, family, and friends,” the statement continued. “Love one another as he would want that for us all.”

A Legacy of Music and Connection

Born on Dec. 6, 1946, Frankie Beverly’s career with Maze spanned over five decades, creating a deep and lasting impact on the music industry. His performances were known for their energy, passion, and the unique connection he formed with his fans.

“Before I Let Go” (1981) | Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly | Capitol Records

While the news of his passing has deeply saddened fans worldwide, many have taken to social media to share their memories and express their gratitude for the music and joy Beverly brought to their lives.