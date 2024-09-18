Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Free Kids Day coming to Monument Circle

(Provided Image/Big Car Collaborative Website)
by: Brittany Noble
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Saturday, Indianapolis will celebrate Kids Day at Spark on the Circle, hosted in partnership with Playworks Indiana.

From 2-4 p.m. Saturday on Monument Circle, families can enjoy fun activities including classic recess games such as four square and hopscotch, and creative projects including bracelet making and face painting. The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will be on hand with an instrument petting zoo, giving children the chance to try out different musical instruments.

The event is free.

Spark on the Circle is an ongoing collaboration between Big Car Collaborative, Downtown Indy Inc., the Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development, the Capital Improvement Board, and the Indiana War Memorials Commission. The collaboration aims to transform Monument Circle into a vibrant and welcoming space with free activities, art experiences, and live music from local performers. Organizers says they want to create free positive experiences for visitors, residents who enjoy Monument Circle.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

IMPD: Cameras to be installed...
I-Team 8 /
Police kill man during medical...
I-Team 8 /
Indy Fraternal Order of Police...
Local News /
Indiana’s oldest Spanish-speaking radio station...
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage /
FBI conducts investigation at Rahal...
Crime Watch 8 /
Juice with Joslin: Inspiring wellness...
All Indiana /
The Hat Ladies release new...
All Indiana /
Man known as ‘Porkchop’ convicted...
Crime Watch 8 /