Entertainment

Free summer concerts set to start at Pioneer Park in Mooresville

People gather on July 4, 2019, at Pioneer Park in Mooresville, Indiana, for concerts and fireworks. (Photo Provided/Mooresville Park & Recreation via Facebook)

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Mooresville Summer Concert Series will start its 2022 season on Friday night at Pioneer Park, according to Mooresville Park & Recreation.

The concerts will begin at 7 p.m., except the July 4 bands’ performances, which will start at 6 p.m. The concerts are free.

Here’s the lineup:

May 20: 45 RPM.

June 3: Back In The Day.

June 24: Jayne Bond and The Pink Martinis

July 4, Mooresville Fireworks Celebration. Performers will be Bigg Country, The Filter Kings, and Virtue. Concerts start at 6 p.m.

July 8: Payton Collier & The Candleburners.

July 22: Tastes Like Chicken.

Free parking will be available at the pool lot, near the baseball diamonds, and other designated areas around Pioneer Park.

Food and beverages will be sold at the park during the concerts.

Mooresville is a Morgan County town of about 10,000 people that’s about a half-hour drive southwest of downtown Indianapolis.