‘Friends’-inspired coffeehouse to open in Boston

(WISH) — “Friends” fans rejoice.

An inspired coffee house is set to open but not in New York City. Instead, “Central Perk Coffee Company” will open in Boston.

The permanent location will open later in 2023.

It’s inspired by the café below the apartments that Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler and Joey frequented.

Aesthetically, it will look like the show’s set within a modern, fully functioning coffeehouse.