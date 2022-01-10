Entertainment

‘Full House’ actor Bob Saget dies at age 65

(WISH) — Actor and comedian Bob Saget, best known at dad Danny Tanner on the popular sitcom “Full House,” has died at an Orlando, Florida, hotel, authorities say.

TMZ, which first reported the death, says hotel security found the 65-year-old in his hotel room about 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Orange County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office says detectives found Saget dead in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes hotel. There were no signs of foul play or drug use.

Also a comedian known for his standup act, Saget on August stopped in Indianapolis for performances at a local comedy club, which he promoted on News 8’s “All Indiana.” He had performed standup on Saturday night in Jacksonville, Florida.

His 2014 album, “That’s What I’m Talkin’ About,” was nominated for a Grammy as Best Comedy Album.

On “All Indiana” on Aug. 26, he noted he and his wife, Kelly Rizzo, have three daughters: Aubrey Saget, Jennfer Belle Saget and Lara Melanie Saget.

Saget was also well-known for the show “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” which aired from 1989 to 1997. He was the voice of future Ted Mosby on “How I Met Your Mother” from 2005 to 2014.