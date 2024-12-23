GANGGANG’s ‘MELT’ New Year’s Eve event promises fun and purpose

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — GANGGANG is bringing the heat this New Year’s Eve with their highly anticipated MELT event at the Fountain Square Theater.

Set to run from 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. New Year’s Eve, MELT is not just about celebrating the new year—it’s about giving back.

The event will support GANGGANG’s ongoing initiatives, including BUTTER, I Made Rock ‘N’ Roll, Black Joy, and other community-driven events throughout the year.

“We’ve had an amazing year, and we want to celebrate with the people who helped make it possible. All the proceeds from MELT will go back to support GANGGANG’s work in our community,” Senior Director of the Indianapolis Market Nigel Long said.

The evening will feature live music from some of the region’s top DJs, including DJ Strick, DJ Metronome, No Filler, Sounds by Cam, and Rusty Ruddenbacher. Light activations from Bad Boys of AV will enhance the party atmosphere, adding a visual element to the night’s festivities.

Throughout the night, attendees will have the chance to win raffles, GANGGANG merchandise, and tickets to future GANGGANG events.

For those looking to make their experience extra special, a VIP package will be available, which includes duckpin bowling at the Fountain Square Theater’s historic bowling alley, an open bar, and exclusive access to a VIP lounge.

Tickets are selling quickly, with general admission tickets starting at $75 and VIP tickets priced at $250.

GANGGANG is offering a special promotion for WISH-TV viewers. Use the code “MELTISH” in all caps to receive $15 off general admission tickets, or use “MELTISH VIP” to get $50 off VIP tickets.

The promo code is valid through Dec. 26.

To purchase tickets, click here.