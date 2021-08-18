Entertainment

Garth Brooks Stadium Tour canceled for next 5 cities amid coronavirus concerns

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 18: Garth Brooks attends "Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On" biography celebration at The Bowery Hotel on November 18, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/WireImage)

LOS ANGELES (WISH) — The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour has canceled shows in the tour’s next five cities, according to a press release sent to News 8 on Wednesday.

The new wave of COVID-19 was cited as the reason for the decision.

“In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part. I have asked the wonderful cities of Cincinnati and Charlotte to wait too long and I don’t want to now do that same thing to the great folks in Boston and Baltimore. As far as Nashville, we are looking for a make up date from the July rain out and though this is not COVID related, to make them wait makes me sad, as well. So, it is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us,” said Garth Brooks.

The cancellation resulted in the refunding of about 350,000 tickets.

The shows getting canceled are:

Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio – scheduled for Sept. 18

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina – scheduled for Sept. 25

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland – scheduled for Oct. 2

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts – scheduled for Oct. 9

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee – which had not yet been rescheduled

“The joy I have seen in everyone’s faces as live music returns has been more than worth our constant diligence to maintain safety protocols not only for the fans, but for our band, the crew and the hard working staff in these stadiums,” Brooks said. “Their dedication to safety for the people who fill those seats has been a miracle to watch and a blessing to receive. I am truly grateful.”

Ticketholders will be automatically refunded by Ticketmaster.

“I’m sincerely hoping we are back on tour before the year’s end,” said Brooks. “With that said, the most important thing to me is fulfilling my end of the Stadium Tour by making sure every show is doable before putting tickets on sale (that is why we pulled the Seattle on sale) and making sure the environment these people are trading their time and money to put themselves into is not only the best experience ever, but also the safest one we can provide.”