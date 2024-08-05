Gen Con 2024 breaks attendance record

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As expected, Gen Con 2024 in downtown Indianapolis drew a record crowd of gamers, organizers said Monday.

More than 71,000 people and 540 companies participated in the sold-out event that drew lovers of fantasy roleplaying games such as Dungeons & Dragons, plus board and card games, and cosplay activities.

The four-day convention ended Sunday at the Indiana Convention Center, Lucas Oil Stadium and several downtown hotels.

Over 70,000 people attended the 2023 event.

The convention has been in Indianapolis since 2013, and will return from July 31-Aug 3. Badges for the next event will go on sale sometime in early 2025.

The 2026 convention is set to run July 30-Aug. 2.

Gen Con has a contract to remain in Indianapolis through 2030.

Nate Swick, senior communications manager for the city’s tourism arm, Visit Indy, says the 2023 convention brought around $75 million to the city.